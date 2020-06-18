Woman, 59, identified as victim of fatal crash on SC Highway 121

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 59-year-old woman was identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Newberry Wednesday morning.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said Debbie Winchester, 59, of was the driver in the collision that occurred on SC Highway 121 near SC Highway 34.

Winchester was transported to Prisma Health Richland where she was pronounced dead due to her injuries, Kneece said.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol are still investigating this wreck.