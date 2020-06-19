Fatal collision kills one on US Highway 521 in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one was killed after a fatal collision between a dump truck and a vehicle on Thursday.

Troopers say it happened on U.S. Highway 521 near Peck Woods Road around 7:10 a.m.

According to investigators, a vehicle crossed the center line and hit the dump truck head-on.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a local hospital and later died.

Authorities say the dump truck driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol and the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office are investigating.