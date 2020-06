NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal collision on SC Highway 121 Wednesday.

Coroner Laura Kneece says Debbie Winchester, 59, died from her injuries at a local hospital.

Officials say the collision happened Wednesday morning on SC Highway 121 near SC Highway 34.

The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.