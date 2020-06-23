890 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 890 new confirmed cases and 3 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 14 additional confirmed deaths. There are currently 824 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 26,572, probable cases to 41, confirmed deaths to 673, and zero probable deaths.

Eleven of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Chesterfield (1), Fairfield (1), Greenville (1), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Marlboro (1), and Spartanburg (3) counties, and three of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Beaufort (1), Chesterfield (1), and Horry (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (3), Allendale (1), Anderson (24), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (29), Berkeley (47), Calhoun (1), Charleston (211), Cherokee (1), Chester (5), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (9), Colleton (10), Dillon (1), Dorchester (30), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (7), Florence (16), Georgetown (17), Greenville (53), Greenwood (8), Hampton (1), Horry (133), Jasper (3), Kershaw (19), Lancaster (7), Laurens (14), Lee (4), Lexington (41), Marion (5), Marlboro (3), Newberry (7), Oconee (5), Orangeburg (12), Pickens (25), Richland (73), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (10), Sumter (14), Williamsburg (3), York (27)

The number of new probable cases are listed below.

Richland (3)

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 352,750 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 5,122 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 17.4%.

More than 70 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 74 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 167 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 2,903 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,575 are in use, which is a 72.29% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,575 inpatient beds currently used, 824 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Everyone is at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.