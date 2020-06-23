Breaking: City of Columbia passes Mask Ordinance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Tuesday evening Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and Columbia City Council passed a mask ordinance.

It requires facial coverings or masks shall be required in public places within the City to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19.

The ordinance is effective as of 6:00 a.m., Friday June 26, 2020.

