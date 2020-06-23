FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers made by this company

(ABC News) — The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use hand sanitizer manufactured by the Mexican company Eskbiochem SA de CV because the products contain methanol, a toxic substance that can cause short- and long-term health problems.

“Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects,” according to the FDA.

“Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment,” the FDA said in a statement.

Exposure to methanol-based hand sanitizer can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma,

Young children who accidentally ingest hand sanitizer and young people who drink hand sanitizer as an alcohol substitute are at increased risk for methanol poisoning.

See below for the FDA’s list of specific products to avoid:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

On June 17, the FDA advised Eskbiochem to take its hand sanitizer products off the market because they contained methanol. As of June 19, the company had not done so, according to the FDA.

Eskbiochem did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.