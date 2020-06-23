Fentanyl found in system of 1-year-old, parents charged: KCSO

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with the Kershaw County Sheriffs Office say the parents of a 1-year-old have been charged in connection to her death.

Donovan Marshall Wright, 27, and Taylor Cheyenne Metz, 31, are charged with unlawful neglect of a child after determining the child had fentanyl in her system, officials say.

The incident occurred on June 14 at a residence on Springvale Road.

Wright and Metz are currently at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.