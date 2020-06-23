Prisma Health host more testing sites

health experts increase testing sites as key way to locate 'hot spots'

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Health officials say more testing is the key to identifying COVID-19 hot spots.

Prisma Health says it will offer testing this Thursday June 25th, and then again Saturday June 27th.

Thursday’s testing will take place at Fairfield Middle School in Winnsboro (728 US-321 BYP, Winnsboro, SC 29180) from 8am until 12 noon.

Prisma also offer testing on Saturday at Eau Claire High School (4800 Monticello Rd, Columbia, SC 29203) also from 8am until 12 noon.

Prisma says no appointment is needed and testing will be given regardless of your ability to pay.