$300,000 unclaimed Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold at Short Trip in Manning

COLUMBIA, SC (PRESS RELEASE) – Someone in Manning won $300,000 in Tuesday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. The lucky ticket was bought at Short Trip #3 at 10297 Scott Ave. in Manning.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, June 23, for a prize of $300,000. The ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1 to see the $100,000 top prize multiplied to $300,000.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Tuesday, June 23

9 – 16 – 24 – 35 – 36 Power-Up: 3

Check your tickets. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

More than 5,100 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $300,000 in Tuesday’s evening’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing. More than 3,600 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by three when claimed. The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,405,438.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.