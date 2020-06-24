LA County now leads the nation in coronavirus cases

LA County now has over 88,000 residents diagnosed with COVID-19.





By Matt Gutman and Emily Shapiro

ABC News – Los Angeles County is leading the nation with the number of coronavirus cases, as of Wednesday morning.

With over 88,000 residents diagnosed with COVID-19, LA County is about 12,000 cases behind the entire state of Florida.

In the fight against the virus, Los Angeles International Airport is implementing thermal camera technology and city officials are bringing mobile testing to about 25,000 people at 15 Los Angeles public housing developments.

LA County is continuing to reopen by phase. Among the open facilities are: bars, wineries, public pools, beaches and piers, day camps, gyms and museums.

Concert venues, nightclubs, youth sports leagues and movie theaters are among the businesses still closed.