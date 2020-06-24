Richland One Schools to close June 29-July 6; meal distribution to resume July 7

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Richland One schools will be closed the week of June 29. All schools and administrative offices will be closed Monday, July 6, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday for district employees.

The district is providing free meals for children on Mondays during the summer. However, since schools will be closed, no meals will be distributed to families on June 29 and July 6.

Meal distribution will resume on Tuesday, July 7 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the following school sites: South Kilbourne Elementary, Caughman Road Elementary, Southeast Middle, Lower Richland

High, Carver-Lyon Elementary, Eau Claire High, St. Andrews Middle, and Hyatt Park Elementary.

On July 7, families will receive meals for six days for each child. The summer meal program will return to its regular Monday pick-up schedule July 13, July 20 and July 27. Families will receive

seven days of meals for each child on those dates.