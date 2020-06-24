SC among high-risk coronavirus states, mandatory quarantine in effect for travelers to NY, NJ and Connecticut

Kimberlei Davis,
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on June 12, 2020 in New York City.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on June 12, 2020 in New York City.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – On Wednesday, Governor Cuomo  joined by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said anyone visiting  the states from Florida and other high-risk states for coronavirus will have to quarantine for 14 days.

The governors called the quarantine “common sense.”

On Tuesday, officials with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 890 new confirmed cases and 3 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 14 additional confirmed deaths. There are currently 824 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 26,572, probable cases to 41, confirmed deaths to 673, and zero probable deaths.

