SC among high-risk coronavirus states, mandatory quarantine in effect for travelers to NY, NJ and Connecticut

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – On Wednesday, Governor Cuomo joined by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said anyone visiting the states from Florida and other high-risk states for coronavirus will have to quarantine for 14 days.

BREAKING: NY, NJ, CT governors announce joint travel advisory. “People coming from states that have a high infection rate must quarantine for 14 days,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces. https://t.co/OFaLSn3tPa pic.twitter.com/BHluIiB1Da — ABC News (@ABC) June 24, 2020

The governors called the quarantine “common sense.”

On Tuesday, officials with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 890 new confirmed cases and 3 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 14 additional confirmed deaths. There are currently 824 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 26,572, probable cases to 41, confirmed deaths to 673, and zero probable deaths.