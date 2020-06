Solider dies from non-combat related injuries

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – A U.S. Army Solider supporting operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility has died from non-combat related injuries.

The Soldier was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

The name is withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The cause of death is currently under investigation.