Hopkins woman drove $250K richer after having a bad day

COLUMBIA, SC (PRESS RELEASE) – A Hopkins resident was having a bad day until she played the Lottery and won $250,000.

“It was an awesome day after that,” she admitted.

Her mood changed after buying a ticket at the Kangaroo Express #822 on Leesburg Rd. in Columbia. She scratched the ticket sitting in her car, and drove home a quarter-of-a-million dollars happier.

She’s already made her first purchase.

“I got my dream car,” she said.

Four top prizes remain in the ($10) The Color of Money game at odds of 1 in 675,000.

Kangaroo Express #822 in Columbia received a commission of $2,500 for selling the claimed ticket.