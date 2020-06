Infectious disease expert says we’re entering critical two week period of pandemic

Health officials warn that the virus is not over as cases climb

(ABC News) — A dire warning from the nation’s top infectious disease expert. Dr. Anthony Fauci,

doctor fauci says we’re heading into a critical two week period in the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases here in the United States closing in on 2.5 million.

ABC’s Reena Roy explains.