One killed after vehicle overturns on Weston Road in Richland

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed after a vehicle overturned on Wednesday.

Troopers say it happened on Weston Road at around 1:10 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver’s vehicle ran off the road, where the driver over-corrected, went off the road again and overturned.

Authorities say the passenger died from the crash while the driver was taken to a local hospital.

Richland County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.