Lexington County man, 37, arrested on child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A 37-year-old Lexington man is behind bars on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators say Joseph Edwin Gibson possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Gibson was arrested on June 24, and could face up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest.