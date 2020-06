McMaster, health officials to update public of COVID-19 response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by state public health officials for a media briefing to update the public on the state’s response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus at 4p Friday.

The press conference will be held at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

The press conference will be streamed live on SCETV’s website at scetv.org.