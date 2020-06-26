Pedestrian identified in fatal incident on I-124 and Bush River Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 25-year-old man has been identified as the victim who was fatally stuck by a vehicle on June 24 at I-126 and Bush River Road.

Cameron Brisco of Lexington was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Richland.

An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the upper body.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m.

Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol continue to investigate this incident.