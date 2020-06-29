Cayce Elementary names new assistant principal

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C (PRESS RELEASE) – At its June meeting, the Lexington Two Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Roderick M. Fluellen II as assistant principal at Cayce Elementary.

Fluellen currently serves as assistant principal at Chester Middle School in the Chester County School District. He previously served as a transition specialist in special education and as a special education self-contained teacher at Richland Northeast High School, both in Richland Two; exceptional children resource teacher at Main Street Academy and exceptional children job coach/resource teacher at Carver High School, both in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (NC); and as a graduation coach/program director with Communities in Schools of Forsyth County (NC).

Fluellen earned a bachelor’s degree from Winston-Salem State University, a master’s from Salem College and an Ed.S. from Capella University.

Fluellen, who will begin his new role July 1, replaces Allyson Stoy-Long, who was named principal at Belvedere Elementary in the Aiken County Public School District.