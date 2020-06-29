Over 200 urged to quarantine after case at Planet Fitness

A gymgoer at a Planet Fitness in West Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19.





By Morgan Winsor

ABC News – More than 200 people in West Virginia are being asked to quarantine themselves and watch for symptoms after a gymgoer tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive case is a client of Planet Fitness on Fort Pierpont Drive in Morgantown, and the Monongalia County Health Department is now urging members who were there between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. local time on June 24 to stay home for 14 days since being exposed. An estimated 205 people were at the gym during that window of time.

“They also should do their best to stay away from others in their household,” Dr. Lee B. Smith, Monongalia County health officer and executive director of the county’s health department, said in a statement Saturday. “Ways to do this would be to stay primarily in one area of the home and to wear a mask if you must be around others.”

Individuals should not leave their homes until July 8 or unless to seek medical care. Those who develop symptoms should contact their primary care provider and get tested.

West Virginia has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections in recent weeks. In the past 10 days, the Mountain State has reported an increase of about 400 COVID-19 cases. In the 10 days prior to that, the case count climbed by about 240, according to health officials.

As of late Saturday afternoon, West Virginia had reported a total of 2,782 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Monongalia County currently has 152 cases, up 21 cases in the past 10 days, health officials said.

Residents are encouraged to wear masks in public, wash hands thoroughly and often, and maintain a distance of six feet from others.

“These measures have proven to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Smith said. “If we want to continue to open up businesses and avoid the need to reverse some of the steps we have taken, people must take these precautions seriously.”