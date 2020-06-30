1 dead, 2 hurt in ‘targeted’ shooting outside Amazon fulfillment center in Jacksonville: Police

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. (ABC News) – One person has been killed and another two injured in a shooting outside an Amazon fulfillment center in Jacksonville, Florida, police said.

The shooting occurred right before 2 p.m. Monday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said that two male suspects exited a silver vehicle and started shooting at a 20-year-old man who was standing on a job application line outside the center. The two suspects then ran back to the car, where a driver was waiting, and fled the scene, police said.

The 20-year-old man died in what police said was a targeted shooting. They are working on establishing the motive.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the third suspect’s silver vehicle.

This is a photo of the suspect vehicle referenced by Assistant Chief Kee. If you have information regarding this vehicle or its occupants, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/vZJdlrorIr — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 29, 2020

Two other victims, a 29-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, were grazed by gunfire and were treated by responders at the scene, police said.

Amazon officials said they immediately locked down the building to ensure the safety of those inside. The company also said it was offering counseling and support at the building.

The incident did not appear to involve Amazon employees, police said.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” Amazon spokesperson Timothy Carter said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and all those who have been impacted by this incident. We are working closely with the Sheriff as they investigate.”