Everything we know about Beyonce’s new visual album ‘Black Is King’

Disney+ will premiere the visual album globally on July 31, 2020.

A one-minute trailer for the project, written, directed and executive produced by the 24-time Grammy-winner, debuted Saturday night on Beyoncé’s official website.

The film, which coincides with the one-year anniversary of “The Lion King’s” theatrical release, is based on the music of “The Lion King: The Gift,” released last year as a companion to the Disney film, and stars the album’s featured artists, including Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter.

Black Is King “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns,” according to Disney+, adding that it honors the voyages of Black families throughout time in a tale about a young king who’s guided by his ancestors through “a transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity.”

Aided by his father’s teachings and guidance, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.

In an Instagram post, the singer said that the visual album is “a labor of love.”

“It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year,” she wrote. “I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours.”

“The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey,” she continued. “We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books.”

This announcement comes after Beyoncé surprised fans with “Black Parade,” co-written with her husband Jay-Z, on Juneteenth.

The song celebrates black heritage and empowerment amid the ongoing movement for racial justice in the wake of the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests following the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd while in police custody.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.