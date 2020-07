New treatment allows breast cancer patients to fight the disease from home

(ABC NEWS) – New treatment just approved by the FDA is giving some of the most vulnerable breast cancer patients a chance to fight the disease from home.

The most common side effects for patients taking Phesgo were hair loss, nausea, diarrhea, anemia and lack of energy. Phesgo can also cause a low level of white blood cells, beyond what’s caused by chemotherapy.