Food demand increases amid COVID-19, Harvest Hope seeks record number of recipients

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the food bank is seeing record numbers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Just over 100 days since the food bank moved its emergency pantry services outdoors due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Harvest Hope reports a 40% increase in its pantry services compared to 2019.

In four short months, Harvest Hope Midlands’ emergency pantry distribution line has provided food to nearly 43,000 individuals in across the Midlands. This is two times what the branch saw this time last year.

“These numbers are staggering,” says Wendy Broderick, Harvest Hope Food Bank CEO. “Not only because these are neighbors who need our help; but the demand continues to increase and no one knows when it will end.”

Harvest Hope currently operates its emergency food pantry curbside distribution line on Monday and Wednesday from 9 am – 1 pm. Dozens of volunteers safely gather outside to place food items into the trunks of those needing food assistance.

“The times are uncertain, but we are thankful to the volunteers and donors who continue to support our mission to help those in need,” says Chuck Backman, Harvest Hope Midlands Branch Executive Director.

If community members would like to make a contribution or get involved to help Harvest Hope with its COVID-19 response, please visit harvesthope.org.