How to watch ‘Hamilton’ on Disney+

Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical comes to the streaming service July 3.





Good Morning America via GMA

If you’ve never had the opportunity to see “Hamilton,” now is your chance: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning musical about Alexander Hamilton is coming to Disney+ on July 3.

Originally set to hit theaters on Oct. 15, 2021, “Hamilton” was fast-tracked to be released just in time for Independence Day, as many will be quarantined amid the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Miranda, who earned a Pulitzer Prize for writing the Broadway musical, told “Good Morning America” that the movie was shot in 2016 at New York City’s Richard Rodgers Theatre and will feature the original cast.

Initially, Miranda starred as Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. played Aaron Burr and Daveed Diggs took on the roles of the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.

“It was basically a three-day film shoot with the best-rehearsed cast in the history of the movies because we had all been doing the show for a year at this point,” Miranda said. “I’m really glad we had the luxury to basically shoot an independent film in our first year and now the world can see what it felt like to be in that room.”

Anyone with a Disney+ account can access the movie at midnight PDT, or 3 a.m. EDT, on July 3.

And for those who still have yet to sign up, Disney+ costs $6.99/month or $69.99/year. There is also a bundle featuring Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99/month.

Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News and “Good Morning America.”