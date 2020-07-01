Hundreds of new cases linked to Myrtle Beach trips

About 100 teens from a Virginia area tested positive after visiting the beach.

A family enjoys a day at the beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on June 18, 2020. Across the United States, people are leaving their cares -- and sometimes their masks -- at home after months of worry about the novel coronavirus as Southern states like South Carolina reopen hotels and restaurants and, like Myrtle Beach, advertise "Yes, the beach is open!"A family enjoys a day at the beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on June 18, 2020. Across the United States, people are leaving their cares -- and sometimes their masks -- at home after months of worry about the novel coronavirus as Southern states like South Carolina reopen hotels and restaurants and, like Myrtle Beach, advertise "Yes, the beach is open!" Jeffrey Collins/AP



ABC News – A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 511,000 people worldwide.

Over 10.5 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 2.6 million diagnosed cases and at least 127,425 deaths.

Hundreds of new coronavirus cases have been linked to recent trips to South Carolina’s popular resort city, Myrtle Beach, according to reports from local ABC affiliates.

Dr. David Goodfriend, director of the Loudoun County Health Department in Virginia, told Washington, D.C. ABC affiliate WJLA that around 100 teenagers from the area have tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting Myrtle Beach.

“We’re starting to see more and more positive test results come in, and as we followed up on those, similarly, they had shared they had gone down to Myrtle Beach, at least the Myrtle Beach area,” Goodfriend said. “At least one group said there were about 40 folks staying in one house and they were having parties or being at parties with over 100 people in the house.”

Dr. Molly O’Dell, director of communicable disease control with the Virginia Department of Health’s Roanoke City-Alleghany Districts, told Lynchburg, Virginia ABC affiliate WSET that 130 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the area on Tuesday and that more than 100 of them are linked to Myrtle Beach visits.

O’Dell recommended anyone returning home from Myrtle Beach to self-quarantine for 14 days and watch for symptoms.