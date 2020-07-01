Richland County Recreation Commission announces summer feeding locations
COLUMBIA, S.C (PRESS RELEASE) – Richland County Recreation Commission will be distributing lunch and snack for the summer.
The 2020 Grab and Go meal distribution will operate Monday through Friday beginning at 12:00pm until 1:00pm starting Monday, July 6, 2020.
The prepackaged meals will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.
The following sites will be distributing the meals:
Ridgewood Community Center
805 Crest Street
Columbia, SC 29203
Crane Creek Gymnasium
7405-B Fairfield Road
Columbia, SC 29203
Eastover Park
1031 Main Street,
Eastover, SC 29044
St. Andrews Park
920 Beatty Road
Columbia, SC 29210
Meadowlake Park
600 Beckman Road
Columbia, SC 29203
Hopkins Park
150 Hopkins Park Road
Hopkins, SC 29061
Friarsgate Park
1712 Chadford Road
Irmo, SC 29063
Killian Park
1424 Marthan Road
Blythewood, SC 29016
Crossroads Community Center
2750 McCords Ferry Road
Eastover, SC 29044
Trenholm Park
3900 Covenant Road
Columbia, SC 29204
Polo Road Park
800 Polo Road,
Columbia, SC 29223
For more information and updates, go to the commission’s website at www.richlandcountyrecreation.com.
You may also contact the commission at 803-741-7272 Monday thru Friday from 9am-2pm.