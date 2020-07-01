Richland County Recreation Commission announces summer feeding locations

COLUMBIA, S.C (PRESS RELEASE) – Richland County Recreation Commission will be distributing lunch and snack for the summer.

The 2020 Grab and Go meal distribution will operate Monday through Friday beginning at 12:00pm until 1:00pm starting Monday, July 6, 2020.

The prepackaged meals will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

The following sites will be distributing the meals:
Ridgewood Community Center
805 Crest Street
Columbia, SC 29203

Crane Creek Gymnasium
7405-B Fairfield Road
Columbia, SC 29203

Eastover Park
1031 Main Street,
Eastover, SC 29044

St. Andrews Park
920 Beatty Road
Columbia, SC 29210

Meadowlake Park
600 Beckman Road
Columbia, SC 29203

Hopkins Park
150 Hopkins Park Road
Hopkins, SC 29061

Friarsgate Park
1712 Chadford Road
Irmo, SC 29063

Killian Park
1424 Marthan Road
Blythewood, SC 29016

Crossroads Community Center
2750 McCords Ferry Road
Eastover, SC 29044

Trenholm Park
3900 Covenant Road
Columbia, SC 29204

Polo Road Park
800 Polo Road,
Columbia, SC 29223

For more information and updates, go to the commission’s website at www.richlandcountyrecreation.com.
You may also contact the commission at 803-741-7272 Monday thru Friday from 9am-2pm.

