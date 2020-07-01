Richland County Recreation Commission announces summer feeding locations

COLUMBIA, S.C (PRESS RELEASE) – Richland County Recreation Commission will be distributing lunch and snack for the summer.

The 2020 Grab and Go meal distribution will operate Monday through Friday beginning at 12:00pm until 1:00pm starting Monday, July 6, 2020.

The prepackaged meals will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

The following sites will be distributing the meals:

Ridgewood Community Center

805 Crest Street

Columbia, SC 29203

Crane Creek Gymnasium

7405-B Fairfield Road

Columbia, SC 29203

Eastover Park

1031 Main Street,

Eastover, SC 29044

St. Andrews Park

920 Beatty Road

Columbia, SC 29210

Meadowlake Park

600 Beckman Road

Columbia, SC 29203

Hopkins Park

150 Hopkins Park Road

Hopkins, SC 29061

Friarsgate Park

1712 Chadford Road

Irmo, SC 29063

Killian Park

1424 Marthan Road

Blythewood, SC 29016

Crossroads Community Center

2750 McCords Ferry Road

Eastover, SC 29044

Trenholm Park

3900 Covenant Road

Columbia, SC 29204

Polo Road Park

800 Polo Road,

Columbia, SC 29223

For more information and updates, go to the commission’s website at www.richlandcountyrecreation.com.

You may also contact the commission at 803-741-7272 Monday thru Friday from 9am-2pm.