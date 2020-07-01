Soda City Certified™ app to list all local companies open during COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Effective July 1, Soda City Certified™ (SCC), Columbia’s only mobile application that aims to help residents and visitors explore our Capitol City, will include all local companies open during COVID-19.

Open businesses in the following areas are encouraged to participate: Downtown Columbia, Forest Acres, West Columbia, Cayce, Harbison, Chapin, Northeast Columbia, Southeast Columbia, Lexington, Blythewood, Elgin, Irmo, St. Andrews, and Pontiac.

“The impact of COVID-19 has devastated all industries in the Columbia metropolitan area. By featuring restaurants, small businesses, and entrepreneurs, users will gain real-time access to businesses by encouraging everyone to shop local,” said Khali Gallman, Soda City Certified™ app creator. “Our main goal is to stimulate Columbia’s economy while practicing social distancing. Be safe and let’s stay connected.”

Since the official launch of SCC in January 2020, the app has reached 1100+ downloads and averages 5,000-8,000 social media views weekly. For more information or add your business on the app, visit www.sodacitycertified.com. Call 803.922.5310 or email sodacitycertified@gmail.com for more information.