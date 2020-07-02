Herman Cain, who attended Trump Tulsa rally, hospitalized

By Morgan Winsor and Emily Shapiro

ABC News – A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 517,000 people worldwide.

Over 10.7 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 2.7 million diagnosed cases and at least 128,421 deaths.

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain is in an Atlanta-area hospital being treated for the coronavirus, a spokesperson said in a statement.

Cain, a Black Voices for Trump co-chair, attended President Donald Trump’s June 20 rally in Tulsa.

Cain posted a photo of a group at the rally without masks or social distancing.

Cain is awake, alert and not on a respirator, the statement said, adding, “There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus.”

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told ABC News that Cain did not “meet with” the president.

“Contact tracing was conducted after the Tulsa rally but we do not comment regarding the medical information of individuals,” Murtaugh said.