Nearly 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 1,629 new confirmed cases and 3 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 19 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths. There are currently 1,125 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 39,587, probable cases to 114, confirmed deaths to 777, and 7 probable deaths.

Fifteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Colleton (1), Florence (3), Horry (2), Lexington (3), Richland (2), Spartanburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties, and four deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Beaufort (1), Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Sumter (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (5), Aiken (29), Allendale (7), Anderson (41), Bamberg (13), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (43), Berkeley (77), Calhoun (3), Charleston (244), Cherokee (12), Chester (11), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (7), Colleton (5), Darlington (9), Dillon (8), Dorchester (69), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (3), Florence (34), Georgetown (20), Greenville (246), Greenwood (20), Hampton (2), Horry (179), Jasper (5), Kershaw (8), Lancaster (11), Laurens (31), Lee (2), Lexington (64), Marion (3), Marlboro (4), Newberry (6), Oconee (16), Orangeburg (34), Pickens (44), Richland (114), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (99), Sumter (36), Union (4), Williamsburg (2), York (42)

The number of new probable cases by county are listed below.

Kershaw County (3)

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 442,263 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 9,634 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.9%.

50 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 50 mobile testing events scheduled through August 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for more information.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 2,836 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,830 are in use, which is a 73.41% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,830 inpatient beds currently used, 1,125 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.