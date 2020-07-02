Prisma Health announces four additional COVID-19 community testing events

GREENVILLE, S. C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Prisma Health has announced four additional COVID-19 community testing events next week.

The community testing, primarily done in partnership with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and state agencies, will reach populations who may not otherwise have access to traditional testing or online virtual visits.

Testing is a priority for Prisma Health, especially providing access to communities that need it the most. Testing at this week’s sites will be provided 8 a.m.–Noon.

Upstate locations

Tuesday, July 7: Seneca Middle School, 810 W. South Fourth St., Seneca

Friday–Saturday, July 10–11: Carolina High School and Academy, 2725 Anderson Rd., Greenville

Midlands locations

Friday–Saturday, July 10–11: Dent Middle School, 2721 Decker Blvd., Columbia

Tuesday, July 7: Sumter County Civic Center, 700 W. Liberty St., Sumter

Prisma Health officials also cautioned that the community testing sites are only intended for free community testing. Physician-ordered testing for patients who already have providers, have completed a Virtual Visit or need pre-surgical testing should take place at hospital-based testing sites as instructed by their providers.

Here is what community members should know about community testing sites:

People will be tested for active COVID-19 infections.

No one needs a doctor’s order.

Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.

No appointment is needed.

Spanish-speaking Prisma Health team members will be available at every site.

All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They will also be asked to maintain social distancing.

Test results should come back within four days.

Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test results – whether positive or negative – from providers at Prisma Health.

Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.

Additional sites will be announced as schedules are confirmed. For details of additional sites or to ensure that inclement weather hasn’t affected scheduled drive-through sites, visit https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/

For more information on COVID-19 testing in S.C., visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics or scdhec.gov/covid19testing.