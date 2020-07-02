Unemployment rate at 11.1% in June, 1.4M more workers filed jobless claims last week

ABC News/WOLO – The unemployment rate in the U.S. fell slightly to 11.1% in June, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor. Meanwhile, another 1.4 million workers filed for unemployment insurance in the last week.

Both reports highlight the ongoing anguish of the labor market some three months into the novel coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

While the June jobs report shows some gains — employment rose by 4.8 million last month — some economists expressed worries it might not accurately represent the current employment climate.

Seth Harris, the former acting secretary of labor in the Obama administration, told ABC News the June jobs report does not yet take into account the decision by states to pause their reopening plans.

“The important thing to remember is that these numbers, the monthly jobs report numbers, are from several weeks ago so they do not capture the reclosings that are happening in California, Arizona, Texas, Florida and other states,” he said. “They also don’t capture the fact that there is continuing layoffs.”

“We are going to have some cognitive dissonance, often people look to the jobs report as an indicator of where we are going, but this jobs report more than anything is going to be a reminder of where we were and where we might have gone,” he said. “But now the economy and the pandemic are heading in the opposite direction.”

As states have begun reopening their economies and easing some pandemic restrictions in recent weeks, many have reported startling jumps in COVID-19 cases, Harris noted.

“The jobs report is going to be a piece of nostalgia from the world of three weeks ago, but we are in a different world today, which will be reflected in terms of the unemployment numbers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the new unemployment numbers from the Labor Department represent an “unfathomably high number of layoffs, particularly 15 weeks into an economic downturn,” Harris said.

In South Carolina in the claim week ending June 27, 16,959 people filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance.

· This is an decrease of 139 initial claims from the week prior.

· In the last 15 weeks, the total number of initial claims has risen to 635,688 in South Carolina.

· The agency has paid more than $2.72 billion in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600), PUA and PEUC.

The number of new unemployment filings from the Department of Labor has leveled off since peaking at nearly 7 million one week in late March. Still, they have been in the millions each week for over three months, shattering historical records. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the record for weekly unemployment filings was 695,000 in 1982.

As the pandemic and its resultant economic crisis rages on, “the single hardest-hit industry was the hospitality industry,” Harris said.

The travel industry, including hotels, airlines, cruise ships and more, also took a major hit, he added.

Meanwhile, “local and state government revenues have been absolutely gutted, they’ve lost sales tax revenue, they have added expenses from the pandemic, they are paying huge amounts of overtime, then the protests came and that cost them a tremendous amount of money.”

At this point in the pandemic and in the absence of a vaccine, “I think its laughable to call it either a V-shape or a W-shaped recovery,” Harris noted.

“The economy is quite volatile and it is driven by forces other than the strength of the underlying economy; as a consequence of that, it is quite difficult to predict,” he said.

Still, Harris forecasts, “We are looking at a long, slow recovery.”