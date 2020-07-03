First Baptist ‘Celebration of Liberty’ to be streamed online this year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A July 4th tradition will look a little different this year.

First Baptist Church of Columbia puts on a patriotic display each year, called the ‘Celebration of Liberty’.

This year you will not be able to attend in person, but they are producing a special edition that will be live streamed on the church website and Facebook page.

The show is Friday at 8pm streaming online. To check out the streaming performance, click here http://fbccola.com/celebrationofliberty/

The next shows will air July 4th at 7pm and July 5th at 8pm.

Per the church website:

Annual Carolina Celebration of Liberty Broadcast Schedule

July 4 – 7:00 PM SCETV Statewide

July 4 – 8:00 PM SC Channel Statewide