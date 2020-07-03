Lexington City council passes emergency mask ordinance

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington City council has passed an emergency mask ordinance on Thursday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the ordinance lasts for 61 days and applies to adults and kids over 10 years old.

Under the ordinance, it requires people to wear a face covering in all grocery stores, pharmacies, big box stores and other retail establishments.

Lexington officials say those businesses must also display a notice of this requirement.

It also encourages wearing one when social distancing isn’t possible.

According to the city council, some exemptions from wearing masks are for kids under 10 years old, people who can’t wear masks due to a medical or behavioral condition, among others.

For more information on the ordinance, visit the Lexington City Council’s web page by clicking here.