Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 after long battle with COVID-19
Cordero had been battling the virus in an L.A. hospital for three months.
By Lesley Messer and Katie Kindelan via GMA
Broadway star Nick Cordero, who battled COVID-19 and its complications for three months, has died, his wife, fitness trainer Amanda Kloots, announced Sunday on Instagram.
Cordero, 41, had been on a ventilator in a Los Angeles hospital since early April and in that time, sustained several lung infections and required a leg amputation.
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
Cordero, who was born in Hamilton, Ontario, made his Broadway debut in 2012, appearing as club owner Dennis in “Rock of Ages.” Just two years later, he earned a Tony nomination for his work in Woody Allen’s musical, “Bullets Over Broadway,” before going on to appear in “Waitress” and “A Bronx Tale: The Musical.”
“Getting a Tony nomination has been a gorgeous whirlwind,” Cordero told Broadway.com at the time. “It’s been so humbling and exciting and emotional. I’ve worked for this my whole life, and I can’t believe it’s finally happening.”
But working on “Bullets Over Broadway” wasn’t just a career highlight — it was also how the actor, who appeared in episodes of “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” met Kloots. They married in Manhattan in 2017 and welcomed their son, Elvis, in June, 2019. A few months after the birth, their family relocated from New York City to Los Angeles so that Cordero could appear in a West Coast production of “Rock of Ages.”
Here’s hoping for a good week. Prayer warriors please pray that his body gets stronger. Please pray that his Ph levels normalize. Please pray that he can get off blood pressure medicines. I believe in the power of prayer. “Whatever you ask for in prayer you will receive if you have faith. “- Matthew 21:22 🙏🏻
That first proud dad moment… taking your baby home from the hospital! I love this photo of Nick. He is so happy and so excited to be going home with his son! Since Nick has been sick my brother and my father, who are both incredible fathers, have really helped to fill that void for Elvis. I do love seeing Elvis get so close to his uncle and grandpa. It is a silver lining in all of this that we are all together and will celebrate Fathers Day for Nick with everyone. 💙
On March 31, Cordero went to the emergency room for what he thought was pneumonia. He was admitted to the hospital and later tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. To help his breathing, doctors put the actor into a medically-induced coma.
“He didn’t have a fever. He didn’t have a cough. He had a sense of smell, he had a sense of taste, so we really didn’t think it was COVID, especially [with] his no preexisting conditions,” Kloots told “Good Morning America” in May. “Very shortly, after about only two days, he was on a ventilator.”
Our last family photo before Nick got sick. What this man has gone through! Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, went on dialysis, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. He has spent 38 days now in the ICU. This disease does not only effect old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES! This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through. I ask God for a miracle and my Dad reminded me that God is answering my prayer everyday because he is still with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible. Thank you @cedarssinai ❤️ We will get our CODE ROCKY! #wakeupnick
In April, doctors amputated Cordero’s right leg after blood thinners used to help with clotting caused other problems, Kloots said. She also said that his lungs were “severely damaged” by the virus, and during his time in the hospital, he battled multiple infections. Still, she never gave up hope, encouraging her Instagram followers to sing his song, “Live Your Life” at 3 p.m. PT in honor of her husband.
“Nick has literally defied odds and I think there’s something to that. You don’t go through all of this to not make it through all of this,” she said in late May. “I think about how tired and exhausted he must be, and it helps me to be like, ‘OK, if he can do it, I can do this.’ I can keep fighting. I can keep hoping. I can keep cheering him on. I can keep singing.”
I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it. I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes. He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick. ❤️