Country music legend Charlie Daniels dead at 83

(ABC News) —Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels died unexpectedly Monday morning, according to his publicist.

The 83-year-old suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, according to doctors at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.

Born in 1936 in Wilmington, North Carolina, the multi-instrumentalist was best known for his monster crossover hit from 1979, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” It made it to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and won Daniels the Grammy for best country vocal performance. The next year, it was included in the iconic John Travolta film, “Urban Cowboy,” with Daniels making an appearance onscreen as well.