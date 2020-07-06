Country music legend Charlie Daniels dead at 83
A publicicst for the Hall of Famer confirmed the musician died Monday morning
(ABC News) —Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels died unexpectedly Monday morning, according to his publicist.
The 83-year-old suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, according to doctors at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.
Born in 1936 in Wilmington, North Carolina, the multi-instrumentalist was best known for his monster crossover hit from 1979, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” It made it to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and won Daniels the Grammy for best country vocal performance. The next year, it was included in the iconic John Travolta film, “Urban Cowboy,” with Daniels making an appearance onscreen as well.
The legend found his first success in 1964, writing the song “It Hurts Me,” which was recorded by Elvis Presley, and was soon in demand as a session musician, working on projects by the likes of Bob Dylan and the Marshall Tucker Band.