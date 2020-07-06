Free produce box available with meal pick up for Kershaw County families

Sample Free Meals Provided/Kershaw County Schools

Sample Free Produce Provided/Kershaw County Schools



KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Kershaw County families who are receiving free meals for their children ages 18 and under can now receive a free box of produce each week while supplies last.

The free produce is available after Senn Brothers Produce selected the Kershaw County School District to share in its USDA Farmers to Families grant.

Families should sign up each week by Monday at 7 p.m. at www.kcsdschools.net/mealsignup to reserve five breakfasts, five lunches and a produce box. Food should be picked up on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blaney Elementary, Camden High or North Central Middle.