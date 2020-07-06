Minors caught with stolen handgun, face multiples charges after car break-ins in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 11-year-old and 13-year-old are being charged with multiple car break-ins in Richland County.
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, on July 2nd deputies were patrolling the Summit subdivision when they noticed the two walking around at 4:00 in the morning.
When deputies stopped to talk with them, they initially provided false information and then took off running.
Once caught, deputies say they found in their possession a stolen handgun, two BB guns, rubber gloves and burglary tools.
The items were reported stolen from car break-ins on Summit Center Circle and Summit Parkway, Sheriff Lott said.
The 13-year-old was charged with 2 counts of auto-breaking, vandalism, unlawful carry of a pistol and possession of stolen weapon.
He was taken to the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
The 11-year-old was charged with 2 counts of auto-breaking and vandalism. He was released to his father.