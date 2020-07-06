Museum open Sundays and on Tuesdays Nights
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The State Museum is extending its operating hours as part of Phase II of its reopening plan.
Officials say the museum will be open Sundays: Noon to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Tuesday marks the return of Second Shift Tuesday at the State Museum which includes night-sky observing (weather permitting), planetarium and 4D shows, as well as access to museum permanent and changing exhibit galleries. Click HERE for more information.