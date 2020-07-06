Police: Shoplifters stole $1,300 worth of electronics and clothes from Lexington Target











LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Lexington County Police Department needs the public’s help to identify two suspect wanted for stealing electronics and clothing from Target.

Surveillance images were released on Monday of the two shoplifters.

Investigators say the pair stole over $1,300 of electronics and clothing from Target on July 3

They were seen leaving the store in a Toyota sedan.

If you have information about this case, please contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262.