Suspect arrested, charged after allegedly shooting at occupied vehicle on Naples Pass

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Lexington County detectives have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of firing shots at a man in a parked car.

Elijah Michael Ross is charged with attempted murder, unlawful carry of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on evidence collected at the scene and witness interviews, detectives determined Ross shot at the victim inside a car multiple times early Sunday morning,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Both men were inside the victim’s car parked in the 2700 block of Naples Pass when they got into an argument. Ross got out of the car and fired several shots.”

Multiple bullets struck the victim’s car; however, no one was injured in the shooting, according to Koon.

Deputies arrested Ross a short time later at his home in Lexington. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.