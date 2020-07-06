Tree in Maryland falls on garage during thunderstorm, trapping 19, including children

PASADENA, M.D., (ABC News) — Nineteen people were rushed to hospitals in Maryland after a tree fell on a garage during a thunderstorm, trapping them.

The Anne Arundel County Public Information Officer told ABC affiliate WJLA that firefighters believe the group was celebrating a child’s birthday at one of their homes when a thunderstorm moved through the area, forcing them to shelter together in the garage.

The National Weather Service tweeted a warning early Sunday that thunderstorms in the area could bring hail and winds of up to 60 mph.

Firefighters said they had to extricate six people who were trapped in the collapse. All occupants were safely extracted within 45 minutes after first responders arrived.

One patient was taken to the hospital with critical, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Five others were in serious condition, and 13 sustained minor injuries, firefighters said.