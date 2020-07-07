38-year-old victim in suspected drowning identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a suspected drowning who was recovered from the Willow Cove Road area of Lake Murray.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. M on Monday, July 6..

According to Coroner Fisher, Mr. Clint Alexander Brown, 38, of Columbia was recovered from the water and pronounced deceased on scene.

The victim had been an occupant in a Jon boat prior to being ejected.

Fisher said neither Mr. Brown nor the operator of the boat were wearing life jackets, and the Jon boat became submerged after taking on water.

The operator of the boat sustained no injuries and was rescued by other boaters.

The incident is under investigation by the SC DNR.