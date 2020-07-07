Fort Jackson partners with MUSC to offer free COVID-19 testing

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Fort Jackson is partnering with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and offering free COVID-19 testing July 8 and 10 for people who are authorized post access on those days.

“I encourage everyone who is eligible to take the test whether you have symptoms or not,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “This is a we thing, not a me thing.”

The drive through testing location, off Marion Street near the Palmetto Falls Water Park, will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. The main day for retirees and Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC) patrons will be July 10.

Roughly 800 participants can be tested per day and all must comply with COVID-19 screening criteria at the gate; wear a mask while waiting for the test and bring a valid picture identification. Participants are asked to show proof of medical insurance and provide a mailing address.

MUSC will provide all of the medical providers and testing resources using its mobile testing equipment. This mobile operation has been used in other parts of South Carolina.

Results will take between 48 and 72 hours and participants will be called if the test is positive. People will be able to track their information online as well.

For timely information, follow Fort Jackson social media platforms and visit our COVID-19 prevention and updates page at https://home.army.mil/jackson/ index.php/about/COVID-19-Preve ntion-and-Updates.

Download the Fort Jackson app, available on Apple and Android devices, to receive current updates and notifications.