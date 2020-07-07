Scientists say coronavirus particles linger longer than first thought

The report has researchers taking a closer look at what effect air purifiers, filtration systems have on COVID-19

(ABC News) — There are new questions after a claim recently reported by hundreds of scientists shows that small particles of the virus can linger in the air longer than you may think.

Researchers are now taking a look at the effect air purifiers and filtration systems can have on the covid-19 particles.

ABC’s Becky Worley reports.