Three more people arrested in connection with riots in downtown Columbia

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Three more individuals have been arrested in connection with riots in downtown Columbia the weekend of May 30.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said all three men are facing charges of instigating a riot and aggravated breach of peace.

Javante Sterling Jackson, 27, was arrested on July 2.

Lott said Jackson was captured on body camera throwing a water bottle at law enforcement at the steps of Columbia Police Department headquarters.

Magnificent Allah Rice, 21, was arrested on Monday, July 6.

Lott said Rice was captured on body camera hitting the shields of deputies who were standing at the base of the steps leading to CPD headquarters.

David Lovett, 54, was arrested this morning, July 7.

Lott said Lovette was captured on video picking up a tear gas canister and hurling it back at law enforcement officers.

More than 80 people have been arrested by CPD and RCSD for taking part in riots on the weekend of May 30.