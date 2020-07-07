Traffic signals out near Richland and Assembly Streets following collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Motorist traveling near Richland and Assembly should seek an alternate route following a collision with injuries.
Officials with the Columbia Police Department tweeted a picture of the scene Tuesday morning just after 9 a.m.
One person is at the hospital after a single car collision-Richland & Assembly Sts. Traffic lights are out after driver struck power poles. @DominionEnergy & #ColumbiaPDSC traffic officers are on scene. Northbound Assembly at Laurel blocked. Cause is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/LioPfdMWDC
— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 7, 2020