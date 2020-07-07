Traffic signals out near Richland and Assembly Streets following collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Motorist traveling near Richland and Assembly should seek an alternate route following a collision with injuries.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department tweeted a picture of the scene Tuesday morning just after 9 a.m.

