Disney World preps for reopening with new safety precautions in place

As numbers of COVID-19 continue to rise across the country, one magical place hopes to welcome crowds safely

(ABC News) — The happiest place on earth is set to reopen this weekend, but with major safety precautions in place for returning crowds.

ABC’s Will Reeve takes a look at some of the adjustments the amusement park, Disney World had to make in order for a reopening to be possible.