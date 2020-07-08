Man, 19, wanted in connection to fatal shooting on Minolta Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies are asking for the public’s help as they work to find a 19-year-old Gaston man accused of shooting a man to death at a party June 25.

Keyshaun Alfred Muller is charged with murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

Muller is accused of shooting Trayon Newhouse after they argued in front of a house on Minolta Drive, Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Detectives say Newhouse was not armed nor did he provoke Muller before the shooting, which also injured a child.

“Investigators have been looking for Muller since we obtained arrest warrants on him late last week,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We need help from the community to locate and arrest him. Someone knows where he is and can put us right on his trail.”

“We know some people might be uneasy about helping us find and arrest Muller,” Koon said. “I can assure everyone that sharing tips through Crimestoppers is always anonymous. Nobody has a way to track your name, your phone number or your location. Even if you end up getting paid for a tip, it’s all done anonymously.”

To share anonymous tips with Crimestoppers, call 888-274-6372, log on to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click the “Submit a tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips app.